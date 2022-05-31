Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime. Some clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 22-25°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-40°C, and 29-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 25-50 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.