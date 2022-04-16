Dubai: You might want to dress accordingly and take precautions as it’s going to be a warm Saturday with dusty skies for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially over some areas.
Temperatures are expected to be high. On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 43°C.
Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.