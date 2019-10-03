Maximum temperature expected to be 38 - 42° C across the country

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

Dubai: The weather in the UAE is finally getting better. According to the national weather bureau mercury will hit highs close to 38-42°C. In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 25-29° C.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy. However, no rain is predicted as of now.

There is a probability of fog and mist formation especially towards Abu Dhabi. Fog can cause poor horizontal visibility and drivers are advised to be careful on the roads.

The NCM has also said that UAE residents can expect humid weather conditions.

Humidity levels will be very high and are forecast to reach 90 per cent in coastal areas, 80 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions. Humid weather conditions will also create a possibility of mist formation at night and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h in internal areas. And, the sea is forecast to be slight to moderately rough along UAE’s coastline.

Similar weather is expected to continue over the weekend.