Dubai: The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) predicts partly cloudy skies across the UAE on Saturday, with occasional periods of increased cloud cover in certain areas. There is a possibility of scattered rain showers in some locations. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally becoming stronger.
The wind will predominantly blow from the northwest to the southeast, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour.
In the Arabian Gulf, wave conditions are anticipated to be light to moderate. High tide is forecasted for 5:19pm and 3:32am, while low tide is expected at 10:18am and 9:14pm.
In the Sea of Oman, wave conditions will resemble those of the Arabian Gulf, varying from light to moderate with occasional rough patches. High tide is projected for 1:38pm and midnight, with low tide expected at 7:18pm and 7:33am.