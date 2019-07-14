Humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal areas

Frizzy hair alert! The UAE weather bureau has said that it will be mostly sunny and humid in the UAE today.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather would be "fair in general and partly cloudy over some areas with some clouds formation eastward", mainly in Fujairah, Al Dhaid and Al Ain in the afternoon. The agency also predicts "humid weather by night and early morning", especially along the coasts.

Fog and mist were reported in parts of the country, mostly around Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra area.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 16-26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h in internal areas.

In internal areas, minimum temperatures range from 27-32 °C with highs expected to reach 44-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39 - 43°C.

The NCM added that humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal areas. Humidity will be 80 per cent in internal areas and 75 per cent in the mountainous region.

The sea is forecast to be relatively calm along UAE’s coastline in the daytime but will become rough at night in the Arabian Gulf.