Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says it will be partly cloudy and moderate with a chance of fog and mist formations over the coming four days.
Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Sunday for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Humid especially over the westward coasts, with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.
Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18—28km/hr, reaching 38km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Wednesday: Humid especially westward with a probability of mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.
Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly winds, with a speed of 15—25km/hr, reaching 35km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy at times eastward.
Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly, freshening at times causing blowing some dust during daytime, with a speed of 18—28km/hr, reaching 38km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Friday: Fair in general, some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly winds, freshening at times day time causing some blowing dust, with a speed of 20—30km/hr, reaching 40km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.