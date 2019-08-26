There are chances of fog and mist formations: NCM

Dubai skyline on a cloudy day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says it will be partly cloudy and moderate with a chance of fog and mist formations over the coming four days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Sunday for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Humid especially over the westward coasts, with a probability of fog or mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18—28km/hr, reaching 38km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid especially westward with a probability of mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly winds, with a speed of 15—25km/hr, reaching 35km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy at times eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly, freshening at times causing blowing some dust during daytime, with a speed of 18—28km/hr, reaching 38km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair in general, some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly becoming north-easterly winds, freshening at times day time causing some blowing dust, with a speed of 20—30km/hr, reaching 40km/hr.