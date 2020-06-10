The humidity is expected to increase at night and Thursday morning, causing fog formation

Fog in Dubai this morning Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions today that are expected to return tonight and Thursday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be dusty during daytime and partly cloudy at times over some areas with the probability of convective clouds formation eastward and in the south by afternoon.

The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, especially over some coastal and internal areas westwards.

The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 1am till 8am.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 33 °C with partly cloudy and hazy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.