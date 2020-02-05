Drivers cautioned to take precautions and drive carefully

All motorists are urged to follow the reduced-speed limits until the visibility is clear and return to the regular speed limit signs. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: It is a foggy morning for people in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi. The National Center of Meteorology has posted a yellow weather alert in parts of the capital.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility, especially over internal and some coastal areas.

Such conditions started from midnight and are expected to continue till 9am today.

As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Thursday.

According to NCM skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially in westwards, in Abu Dhabi.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 15 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.