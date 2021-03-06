The sea is expected to be 'rough to very rough' in the Arabian Gulf due to strong winds

Dusty weather in Dubai and Sharjah Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: If you are planning to spend your Saturday out, take necessary precautions as skies are looking dusty across the UAE and the sea is expected to be very rough due to strong winds.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy across the UAE with dusty conditions.

Temperatures are expected to “significantly decrease”, the NCM reported.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 23 °C with partly cloudy skies.

Dusty skies and the formation of dust clouds was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, this morning due to the wind.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

If you suffer from allergies, take necessary precautions.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Sunday, over some eastern internal areas like the emirate of Fujairah. The humidity is expected to cause mist formation.

This morning, residents of Al Ain woke up to foggy conditions.

The relative humidity is currently at 80 per cent across the UAE.