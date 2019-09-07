The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C.

A scene on Dubai beach. Today's weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

UAE residents can enjoy the weekend with a outdoor picnic, or a stroll on the beach as we have a pleasant weather today, Saturday.

You can have a smooth sailing as the sea will be relatively calm, too.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Fog and mist formations were earlier reported in the country's interior regions, including Sweihan and Madinat Zayed in Al Dharfa area, as well as south-western regions, and over Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.

It is humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation especially Northwards.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during day time, with a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching 38 km/h.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.