Dubai: UAE residents can expect beautiful skies over the weekend with cloud formation that looks like a scene straight from a children's book.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times with convective clouds forming in the east of the country, like in Fujairah.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
According to the NCM, the sea in the of the Arabian Gulf will be rough due to winds. Waves with a height of 6-7 feet are expected to form offshore.
If you are a planning to go the beach, a yellow alert has been issued due to the rough conditions at sea that are expected to last till 1pm.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.