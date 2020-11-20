Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has issued a warning to residents to stay away from valleys and not risk crossing them during rain and floods.
The ministry tweeted on Friday: “We advise you to take caution in light of the weather fluctuations to stay away from valleys during rain and floods and not to risk crossing them. Your safety is important to us.”
Transition from autumn to winter
A spokesperson at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Gulf News weather disturbances are expected as the season transitions from autumn to winter. “Always be extra careful especially now that the weather is transitioning from autumn to winter,” the spokesperson said.
Weather forecast
On Friday, rain fell in some parts of Fujairah and Northern Emirates. According to NCM bulletin, the weather on Saturday and Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be humid by night and in the morning over some coastal areas. The temperature will slightly drop by Monday and light rainfall is expected in the northern region of the UAE.
On Tuesday, some coastal and northern areas will continue to have partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rainfall. The seas will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and light to moderate in Gulf of Oman.