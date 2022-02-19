Dubai: It’s a foggy morning for Abu Dhabi residents on Saturday and the weather bureau has issued alerts do to the mist.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of fog formation. This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi woke up to foggy conditions with mist formation especially in the areas along the coastal. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Temperatures are expected to increase slightly. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 8°C.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm.