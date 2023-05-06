Dubai: The weather bureau in the UAE has issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating that some parts of the country will be affected by fog till 9am on Saturday morning.
While light to moderate fog will cover coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, the intensity will be higher in Al Ain and Al Dhaid in Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to be cautious as the fog may affect visibility on the roads.
According to the Met office, today, convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern parts of the country, which usually refers to areas in and around Al Ain and Fujairah, with a chance of rainfall.
Early morning temperatures in coastal parts of the country including Dubai and Sharjah, were around 23 to 25°C.
According to the daily forecast: The weather will be sunny.... Temperatures tend to increase gradually. [The weather will be] humid by night and on Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 to 40°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 30 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 24 to 29°C over the mountains.
Evening weather is expected to be pleasant with temperatures expected to be around 25°C.
Light to moderate winds are expected through the day. The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.