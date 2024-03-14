Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy weather across the country on Thursday morning. Motorists have been advised to be extra cautious due to poor visibility on the roads.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts early this morning. Fog has been reported over Dubai – Al Ain Road towards Al Lisaili, Jebel Ali, Al Khawaneej, Al Aweer, Expo Dubai, and Sharjah International Airport, Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra and Kizad – Al Ajban Road in Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over the islands by night, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
It is going to be humid by night and on Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation again over some coastal areas, tomorrow morning.
Maximum temperature in the internal regions of the country will be between 30 and 34°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 20 to 25°C over the mountains.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 10.5°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 12.15am.
Expect light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.