GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Dusty winds and rain expected in parts of UAE as temperatures gradually drops

Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf, Oman Sea

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Weather alert: Dusty winds and rain expected in parts of UAE as temperatures gradually drops

Dubai: The weather across the UAE is forecast to be slightly warm during the daytime. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly sunny skies across the country.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Light to moderate rain may hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Monday afternoon. The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."

Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38-42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 20-26°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 25-30°C in the mountainous regions.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas.

Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

Will tropical storm near India hit UAE this week?

2m read
UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

1m read
UAE's record-breaking summer heat is finally ending

UAE's record-breaking summer heat is finally ending

1m read
UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week

UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week

1m read