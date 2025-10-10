Weather alert: Dense fog covers Abu Dhabi, rain expected in UAE today

NCM forecasts fog, mist, and possible rainfall over eastern and inland areas
Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9 am.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.
Dense fog was reported in Arjan, Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra region), Sweihan and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning.
As per the NCM forecast, the weather across the country will be partly cloudy, particularly in Eastern areas. There is a possibility of convective (rainy) clouds forming in the afternoon, which could lead to rainfall.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 37 to 44°C, and temperature lows will average between 27 to 31°C.
In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 37 to 44°C, and 31 to 28°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.
Humidity will be high at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
