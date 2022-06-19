Dubai: As summer peaked across the UAE this weekend, eastern parts of the country such as Fujairah and Al Ain, saw cloudy weather. The National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert on Sunday evening, warning of cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall over Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.
Convective clouds are expected to form over Al Ain till 7pm tonight, according to NCM's weather alert. The Abu Dhabi police also issued an alert on social media calling on motorists to be alert and drive carefully in rainy weather conditions.
Convective clouds are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
Maximum temperature in UAE nears 50°C
Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 49.4°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafrah region, while yesterday it was 49.8°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.
Temperatures area expected to peak this week across the UAE, as the summer solstice falls on June 21, marking the longest day of the year.