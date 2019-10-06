NCM issued yellow and orange alerts due to waves reaching up to seven feet in height. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: UAE residents might want to grab their umbrella when heading out today as the weather bureau has predicted rainfall and rough seas today.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in Khor Fakkan on Sunday.

Weathermen also issued yellow alerts in the early hours of the day due to waves reaching up to seven feet in height, especially in the west and east of the UAE.

The rough sea is caused by winds repeatedly blowing.

Residents were also warned about convective clouds forming, associated with rain.

The weather bureau has issued the alerts until 2pm today.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 80 per cent in some regions of the UAE.

It is especially going to be humid as nighttime approaches and early morning Monday.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in eastern and northern regions with a drop in temperatures.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-30km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.