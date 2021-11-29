Dubai: Time to get your umbrellas out! The UAE's National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert on Monday, warning of rough seas, clouds and windy weather along the eastern coast of the country.
"A chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds with speed of 40 km/hr, and rough sea with wave height 6 feet over offshore areas in Oman Sea, from 5.30am on Monday, November 29, to 5:30am, Tuesday, November 30."
Instagram account storm_ae that shares weather videos from the UAE, posted a video that showed thick clouds and lightning off the eastern coast of the UAE
However, cloudy weather, with a chance of rainfall, will extend to other parts of the country as well. The NCM said: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some Eastern, Northern areas, coasts and islands with a chance of rainfall."
"Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand," the NCM added.
Temperatures across the UAE see a gradual decrease. In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 27-31°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 18-22°C.
The lowest temperature is expected to be 11°C in the mountains.
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 75-80 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
"The sea will be moderate to rough at times especially Westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman Sea," according to the NCM weather forecast for today.