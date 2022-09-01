Dubai: Rain was reported in parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Center of Meteorology, light to moderate rainfall hit Ras Al Khaimah around 3.30pm today.
The NCM also shared a yellow weather alert, indicating that convective clouds had formed over the eastern parts of the country.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 46.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain).
An Instagram account, @storm_ae, which posts weather videos from across the UAE, shared videos of the rain in Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the NCM, humidity across the country will be high till early Friday, causing mist formation in coastal regions.