Dubai: Heavy rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos of rain in the Al Ain, Al Dhafrah and Hatta regions, east of the country.
The NCM also issued yellow and orange weather alerts along the Eastern coast of the country, warning about the formation of convective clouds in the region. Cloudy weather is expected till 10pm tonight.
After convective clouds were monitored over the country, cloud seeding operations were conducted to maximise rainfall in the region.
According to the NCM, winds are expected to blow dust across the UAE during the day, getting stronger with the formation of clouds. This could reduce horizontal visibility on UAE roads.