It's raining in many parts of the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. Cloudy weather was reported across the country, along with wind causing dust storms in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, convective clouds were monitored over the country and cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region. The NCM also shared video updates and fresh weather alerts.
The NCM also shared 3D radar images of cloud formation over the country.
According to the NCM, rainy and cloudy weather conditions are expected to last till 11:00pm tonight and also during the weekend.
The NCM said that the weather across the country will be: “Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds over some areas, associated with rainfall and a decrease in temperatures”.
The weather bureau also cautioned motorists about reduced visibility on the roads. “Fresh winds, reaching 45 km/h at times will cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times”, said NCM’s weather forecast.