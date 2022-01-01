Dubai: It’s currently raining in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as UAE residents welcome the first day of 2022.
Rain was reported in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi on January 1. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange alerts due to cloud activity and convective cloud formation, which is expected to continue till night.
In Dubai, light rainfall was reported in Dubai Marina, Dubai Production City and Jebel Ali.
Wind speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour are expected during the day. Drivers on the road must be especially careful due to limited visibility in these areas due to rain and dust.
Cloud formation has increased in parts of the eastern and southern parts of the UAE.Rainy conditions are expected to stay at least until January 4.
Rough conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf have also been reported with up to 9-foot waves offshore, NCM has warned.