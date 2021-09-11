Dubai: Residents of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain experienced rain on Saturday afternoon as the UAE weather bureau issued a warning due to heavy showers.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers. In some areas, UAE residents experienced heavy rain combined with strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of the UAE, such as Sharjah’s Dhaid area.
Yellow and orange alerts were issued due to convective cloud formation, warning residents of rainy conditions on the roads.
Cloud formation is also expected over the next week, especially in the eastern region of the UAE.