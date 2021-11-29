Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain was reported in Fujairah, Dibba, Khor Fakkan and internal parts of Sharjah, on Monday afternoon.
The NCM also cautioned motorists to avoid driving in wadis or valleys and low-lying, flood-prone areas in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
"Caution should be taken over the Eastern and Northern areas. Heavy rains and strong winds associated with microbursts will reduce horizontal visibility. Loose objects and weak structures including trees may become hazardous due to the strong winds," read the NCM warning.
The NCM has said that the eastern and northern parts of the country will experience cloudy and unstable weather this week.
According to the NCM: "The country is under the influence of an extension of low pressure from the east, associated with humid eastern winds, with extension of an upper air low pressure from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass. Due to the presence of the eastern mountains, clouds will form over the east and north, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands."
The Emirate of Fujairah and surrounding areas are likely to receive scattered rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.