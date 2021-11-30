Dubai: It's a rainy evening in parts of the UAE. Light rain and cloud seeding was reported in in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, scattered rainfall and cloudy weather was reported in Dubai's Mirdiff, Al Khawneej, Al Warsan, Al Aweer ares. In Sharjah, Maleha, Alfaya and other internal Sharjah areas recieved light rainfall. Light showers were also seen in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.
Instagram account @storm_ae, posted a video of hail on the Dubai-Al Ain road.
The NCM has also issued a safety warning, alerting motorists about low visibility on roads in these areas.
After convective clouds were monitored in the eastern parts of the UAE, cloud seeding was conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Similar weather is expected over the coming few days, with conective clouds in the eastern parts of the country, most likely in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the NCM: "The country is under the influence of an extension of low pressure from the east, associated with humid eastern winds, with extension of an upper air low pressure from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass. Due to the presence of the eastern mountains, clouds will form over the east and north, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands."