NCM issues red alert, drivers urged to reduce speed, keep distance between vehicles in fog

Heavy fog Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dense fog blanketed all of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, reducing horizontal visibility on the roads in the emirate. The National Center of Meteorology, issued a red alert and warned motorists: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some Western internal and coastal areas until 10:30am”.

Instagram account storm_ae shared a video of the monster fog on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road.

While driving in fog, reduce speed, and maintain adequate distance from other vehicles to stay safe.

UAE residents in the other emirates like Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman also experienced some fog.

The NCM also forecast partly cloudy skies across the country, today.

According to the NCM, the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over western and eastern areas of the country.”

Cold weather will continue. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 -29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 08-12°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-26°C, and 12-19°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”

Humidity will reach up to 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.

Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.