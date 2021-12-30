Dubai: The UAE will see cloudy skies today with a chance of light or scattered rainfall in some areas.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): " [The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas."
Convective clouds were monitored over some parts of Abu Dhabi, and coastal areas such as Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwwain and Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday morning. The NCM usually conducts cloud seeding when convective clouds are monitored, to maximise rainfall in the region.
This was followed by light rainfall in the Al Dhafrah, Al Ain regions of Abu Dhabi, as well as in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 25-29°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 14-19°C.
Temperature lows are expected to drop below 9°C in the mountainous regions. The lowest temperature recorded today was 9.1°C in Jabal Jais.
Expect a slight to moderate breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be moderately rough, the NCM added. "The sea will be slight to moderate, become rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea."