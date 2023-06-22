Dubai: It is expected to be a warm and humid day with winds blowing dust in the UAE on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy at times.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and Friday morning, especially over northern coastal areas, such as in parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be warm. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea will be moderately calm, becoming rough westwards in the Arabian Gulf and generally calm in the Oman Sea.