Light rains expected in parts of Abu Dhabi, humidity to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It'll be another warm day in the country. However, the UAE weather bureau has said that it will be partly cloudy with a chance of some rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather will be "partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation to the east and southwards by afternoon," mainly in Al Wathba, Al Ain, Mukhariz, Owtaid and Mezaira regions in Abu Dhabi. The weather bureau added that "some rainfall" can be expected in some surrounding areas.

Light rainfall was also reported in parts of Al Ain yesterday evening.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust", according to the weather department.

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 27-31 °C with highs expected to reach 43-48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36 - 41°C, relatively lower than last week.

High humidity will cause fog and mist in the western parts of the country. In their daily bulletin, the NCM said that it will be: "Humid by night and Monday early morning with a probability of fog or mist formation especially westwards."

Humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas. Humidity will be 85 per cent in internal areas and 80 per cent in the mountainous region.

The sea is forecast to be relatively calm along UAE’s coastline.