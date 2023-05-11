Dubai: If you are planning to head out, dress accordingly as it’s going to be a warm day in the UAE with sunny skies and maximum temperatures expected to reach 45°C on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to sunny to partly cloudy at times.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, especially over the sea at night and Friday morning, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 75 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 10°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.