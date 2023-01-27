Dubai: Will there be more rain on Friday? Yes, says the Met office - many parts of the UAE will continue to see overcast skies, rainy weather and low temperatures today. However, the intensity of rain is expected to be lesser than on Wednesday and Thursday.
In many parts of the country, light to moderate showers were recorded throughout the night till 5am. The NCM reported rain in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain during the wee hours of Friday morning.
Temperatures dipped between 14 to 15°C in Dubai and nearby coastal areas early on Friday, Al Marmoom recorded 11°C. The minimum temperature recorded in the UAE was 2.9°C in Jebel Jais at 1.45am.
The National Center of Meteorology issued yellow and orange weather alerts across the country, with a map indicating rainy clouds over the UAE till 9am.
In their weather forecast for the day, the NCM said: "Continuity of unstable weather conditions, the weather will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with formation of convective clouds and rainfall over scattered areas."
The NCM also issued a weather alert asking people to avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 16 to 20°C, in the internal areas, maximum temperatures in the internal areas will be around 19 to 23°C, and 5 to 12°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah will be between 13 to 16°C, in internal areas, temperatures will dip to 10 to 15°C and in the mountains, temperatures will be as low as 3 to 9°C
Humidity will increase at 80 to 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-65 per cent.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be rough, so take precautions if you are heading to the beach this evening.
More rainfall is expected on Saturday, according to the NCM.