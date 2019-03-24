Unusual scene shows showers accompanied with hail in the northern emirate

Fujairah residents saw heavy rainfall with hail on Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter / NCMS

Dubai: In a unusual scene, rainfall accompanied with hail precipitation in Fujairah, has blanketed some of the emirate's villages in a slushy coat of white.

Hail storm and heavy rains hit Fujairah and nearby areas on Sunday morning prompting weathemen to warn motorists to take extra care.

Meteorologists have reported heavy rain in Fujairah's Tawiyen district early on Sunday morning.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) posted on social media pictures and videos of flooded wadis and hail storm pounding different parts of the emirate.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau warned of formation of thundery clouds with rainfall and fresh winds, potentially reducing visibility in the area.