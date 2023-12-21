It's time for some rainy day snacks and karak tea in Dubai! Light to moderate showers hit some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain on Thursday afternoon.
Rain was reported in Dubai Investments Parks, Gardens, Arabian Ranches, and Jebel Ali. Skies were overcast in Al Quoz and other parts of Dubai.
According to the Met Office, rain has been recorded in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafrah region, Sweihan Road, and Abu Al Abyad Island.
Jais Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah recieved light rainfall. This area also recorded the lowest temperature in the UAE today at 7.3°C.
Earlier today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert after rainy clouds were monitored over the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE.
Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
According to the alert, scatttered rainfall and cloudy skies are expected till 6pm tonight. The current weather pattern is being caused by "an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system," according to the NCM.
A slight drop in temperatures has been recorded over the country this week. Minimum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country were recorded between 11 to 20°C on Thursday morning.
Humidity is expected to increase tonight and on Friday morning. While cloudy weather is expected tomorrow at times, there is no forecast for rain.