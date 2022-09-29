Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall hit parts of Sharjah and some internal parts of Dubai on Thursday evening. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts for cloudy weather and chance of rainfall in Eastern and internal parts of the UAE.
Advising motorist to stay away from areas prone to flash floods, the NCM wrote: "Precautions should be taken in case of strong convective cloud activity associated with heavy rain and strong downward wind, over some Eastern and internal areas, may associated with microbursts may reduce horizontal visibility and advised to stay away from areas of flash floods, valleys and landslides. "
Heavy rain with hail was reported over Al Madam in Sharjah.
Rain was recorded over Al Badayer, Maleha, Mahafiz, Umm Ghafah, Al Faw, Khor Fakkan in Sharjah and some parts of Al Ain. The NCM also reported moderate rainfall over Dubai-Al Ain road towards Al Hiyar.
Dubai residents also reported of hazy weather with light winds.