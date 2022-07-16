Dubai: Residents of UAE experienced rainy weather on Saturday and social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in the southern, coastal and internal areas. The NCM issued yellow and amber warnings across the UAE due to the clouds. Abu Dhabi Police shared a warned for motorists due to the rainy conditions.
Rainy convective clouds formed in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah and heavy showers were reported.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected in the coming week, at least until Wednesday, especially in the eastern, internal and southern regions.
Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, being in the high 30s on average and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 39°C - 43°C
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country, especially Dubai. Hazy skies are also expected throughout the week.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf this week, especially on Monday and Tuesday.