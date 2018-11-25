Dubai: Bouts of lightning and thunder will affect parts of the country, with weather forecasters predicting unstable weather throughout the week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that convective clouds will form over the western and coastal areas on Sunday afternoon and a chance of rainfall at night, as temperatures are likely to slightly fall by Monday.
Currently, the region is affected by low surface pressure extending from the Red Sea and an extension of upper air trough, “associated with cold air mass from the northwest leading to an unstable weather condition”.
Minimum temperatures will reach 19-24C in coastal areas, 15-21C in internal areas and 12-18C in the mountains, while high’s will range from 19-33C during the day.
The NCM explained that eastern and northern mountain area on Sunday will also witness various intensities of rainfall, accompanied with lightning and thunder at times.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at a speed of 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h at times, causing blowing dust over exposed areas.
“The clouds will gradually reduce on Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy weather, while some rainfall will hit east and northwards”.
Strong winds on Monday will also bring a “significant fall in temperatures” that will extend from the west and towards the coastal areas.
The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough during the next two days, while very rough waves and clouds will affect the Oman Sea.