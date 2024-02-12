Abu Dhabi: Al Ain has announced remote work for all government entities and companies, excluding essential roles, and remote learning for all educational institutions on Tuesday, February 13, due to adverse weather conditions.
Earlier today, government public schools and federal higher education institutions across the UAE were asked to extent remote classes on Tuesday. In Dubai, private schools, nurseries and universities were urged to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning if deemed necessary on Tuesday, Feb 13.