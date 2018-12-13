Dubai: Parts of UAE will have unstable weather over the next three days as clouds will bring scattered rain on Friday until Saturday, forecasters said.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is monitoring a weather situation that will cause clouds to increase over the eastern and northern parts of the UAE that could become convective clouds, associated with rainfall over the east coast of Fujairah and northern areas such as Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
The rain clouds may extend over coastal areas such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and over the sea and islands in the Arabian Gulf.
The weather instability is due to the extension of a surface low pressure from the southeastern part of UAE along with an upper air trough from the north.
Residents have been warned to take precautions when going outdoors as horizontal visibility may deteriorate due to fresh winds during cloud activity that could kick up dust and sand in exposed areas.
Both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough during cloud activity on these days.
NCM is closely monitoring the situation by the hour and will provide updates accordingly. The agency urged the public to follow real-time updates on their website and official Twitter page.
Weather is expected to clear by Monday with fair to partly cloudy forecast in general and light to moderate winds.