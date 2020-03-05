NCM has warned people to be on the lookout around coastal areas

Weathermen also issued yellow alerts in the early hours of the day due to waves reaching up to seven feet in height, especially in the west and east of the UAE. Image Credit: File

Dubai: UAE will have mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather today, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

A yellow-orange warning for rough sea conditions that was issued on Monday, March 2, remains for today till 10am. The NCM has warned people to be on the lookout around coastal areas: "Rough to very rough sea at times in Arabian Gulf due to fresh to strong Northwesterly wind reaching to 60 km/hr at times and wave height reaching to 10 feet offshore till 10am Thursday."

While it will be slightly windy in the morning, the weather bureau has also said that a gradual increase in temperatures is expected today. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 24-27°C in internal areas, 22-24 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will be up to 16-21 °C.

Humidity will increase by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

A light breeze is expected at the speed of 18-28km/hr going up to a maximum of 34-35km/hr.

Weekend weather