Dusty and foggy conditions are also expected in some parts of the country over the weekend

Dubai: If you are heading out during the weekend, carry your umbrella as cloudy skies and light rain is expected across the UAE over the next few days. An official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) told Gulf News: "Winds are expected to increase the amount of clouds over the country."

The official said that light showers are predicted in eastern and coastal regions of the UAE, like Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman on Friday and Saturday.

Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rainfall. The weather has been predicted till Sunday.

On Sunday, residents of western and northern areas, like Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah might experience light showers.

Drop in temperatures

A drop in temperatures is expected on Friday with a probability of mist and fog formation at night and Saturday morning, the NCM official added.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average throughout the weekend.

Dusty condition and rough seas

"The southerly winds are expected to change into northwesterly winds by Friday morning, causing the roughness in the sea and the decrease in temperatures," he explained.

Dusty conditions are also expected throughout the weekend due to the wind so make sure you take necessary precautions especially if you suffer from allergies.

The sea will be rough westwards on Thursday night till Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Oman sea.