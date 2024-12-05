Dubai: Foggy weather conditions were reported over parts of the UAE, this morning. The Met Office issued alerts across some western areas for reduced horizontal visibility until 9:30am.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) foggy weather conditions were reported over Habshan area.

Motorists were also urged to drive carefully due to fog formation, which may cause a deterioration in horizontal visibility. “It may drop further at times over some western areas… [till] 9:30am,” the alert said.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are to be expected with humidity in the night, which can be expected to continue until Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas, especially Western areas.

Foggy conditions are to be expected until Saturday, December 7, morning over some internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 28 degree Celsius. While the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13 and 18 degree Celsius.