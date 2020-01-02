Foggy conditions are expected to return tonight and early morning Friday

Cloudy skies in Dubai [File image] Image Credit: Nirav Shah/Gulf News reader

Dubai: If you are planning to go outdoors over the weekend perfect picnic weather is in store. UAE residents can expect pleasant weather on Thursday and over the weekend.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking fair to partly cloudy especially northwards.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

The relative humidity will increase as night approaches and early morning Friday over some coastal areas.

Due to the humidity, fog and mist is expected to form during those times and drivers are urged to take precautions.

The NCM issued a yellow warning until 9:30am today due to foggy conditions and poor visibility on the roads.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.