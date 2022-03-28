Dubai: You might need to rethink your plans if you were doing something at the beach on Monday as a warning due to “very rough” seas has been issued in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy and dusty, especially during daytime.
The sea is expected to get rough to very rough with 10-feet-high waves off the coast. The NCM has issued an alert due to such conditions.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Tuesday morning with mist formation over some internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with hazy skies.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.