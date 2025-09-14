GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather update: Rain and dust expected today, NCM forecasts

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies across parts of the UAE on Sunday, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall. As of Sunday morning, light rain has already been reported in Kalba, with intermittent drizzle in Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

Temperatures are expected to rise over western regions.

In its daily bulletin, the center said winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 40 km/h and stirring up dust during the daytime.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, though may become rough at times in the morning. 

Tide timings include the first high tide at 5.07pm, the first low at 10.10am, and a second low at 12.50am In the Oman Sea, waves will also be slight to moderate, with high tide at 1.23pm and 4.04am, and low tide at 8.18am and 9.02pm.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 43°C in Liwa, 42°C in Al Ain, and 40°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman. 

Fujairah will remain cooler with a maximum of 33°C. Minimum temperatures will dip to 29°C in Al Ain, Liwa, and Fujairah, and to 31°C across much of the northern coast.

Humidity is expected to peak at 95 percent on Delma Island, 90 percent in the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, and 85 percent in Fujairah and Abu Musa. Inland, humidity will be lower, with Al Ain recording a maximum of 60 percent and Liwa 80 percent.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
