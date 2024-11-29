Dubai: After light to moderate rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah yesterday, temperatures in the UAE saw a significant drop. Temperatures in Jebel Jais fell below 10°C on Friday morning. The Met Office recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 9.7°C in Jebel Jais, at 6.15am today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), early morning temperatures in the coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman were between 21 to 24°C.

Internal areas saw temperatures falling below 21°C.

Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas and islands are expected to range from 24°C to 28°C, while temperatures in the internal regions of the country may reach between 26°C and 31°C. In the mountainous areas, highs are forecasted to be between 13°C and 18°C.

Relative humidity levels will be between 65 per cent and 85 per cent in coastal and island areas, and between 60 per cent and 80 per cent in the internal regions.

Weekend forecast

The weather, in general, will be dusty and partly cloudy, especially eastward and northward during the daytime.

Light rain is expected in some areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Strong winds at times potentially reaching up to 50 km/h, especially over the sea, could cause blowing dust.