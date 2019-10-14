The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents will have a pleasant weather today. It’s going to be sunny and cloudy today.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy. Some clouds will appear eastward at noon.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 28 °C.