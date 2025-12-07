UAE weather update: Fog and light rain expected today

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the day. In the Arabian Gulf, high tides are expected at 3:46 a.m. and 4:25 p.m., with low tides at 9:14 p.m. and 8:15 a.m. The Oman Sea will also experience mild wave activity, with high tides at 10:21 a.m. and 12:08 a.m., and a low tide at 5:11 p.m.