UAE weather update: Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, chance of rain in east, and temperatures near 49°C

The NCM forecasts convective rainy clouds, Dubai and Abu Dhabi face dusty, hot conditions

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Saturday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.
Dubai: The UAE continues to face sweltering late-summer conditions, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issuing a fog alert early this morning across parts of Abu Dhabi, warning of visibility dropping below 1,000 meters between 5:30am and 8:30am. Motorists were urged to exercise caution during the morning commute due to reduced visibility.

According to AccuWeather, Dubai will see mostly sunny and very warm conditions today with a high of 41°C, though dust in the air may affect visibility and air quality. The current temperature is 34°C, but it feels more like 43°C under the blazing sun. Tonight, conditions will remain partly cloudy and very warm, with a low of 33°C.

In Abu Dhabi, residents can expect hazy, dusty skies and very warm weather, also peaking at 41°C. The temperature currently sits at 32°C, but the real feel is a scorching 44°C. Tonight’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with lingering dust and a low of 32°C.

The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE today, with a chance of convective cloud formation in eastern and southern regions, potentially bringing isolated rainfall.

Temperature Forecasts Across the UAE:

  • Internal regions: 42°C to 47°C

  • Coastal areas and islands: 38°C to 43°C

  • Mountainous regions: 31°C to 36°C

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was a blistering 48.5°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 2:00 pm.

Additional Weather Highlights:

  • Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly in coastal and inland western areas.

  • Fog or mist formation is likely in southeastern to northeastern areas.

  • Winds: Light to moderate, freshening at times at 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

  • Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours, and follow traffic advisories during foggy conditions.

